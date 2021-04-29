Bokf Na Sells 1,533 Shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Bokf Na decreased its position in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) by 12.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,533 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $1,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCN. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in FTI Consulting by 107.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 382 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in FTI Consulting during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in FTI Consulting in the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in FTI Consulting during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 715 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FCN opened at $141.60 on Thursday. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.87 and a 52 week high of $147.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.08 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $139.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.11.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.44. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The firm had revenue of $626.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on FCN. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of FTI Consulting from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of FTI Consulting from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised FTI Consulting from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

In other news, CFO Ajay Sabherwal sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.07, for a total transaction of $1,170,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,555,860.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. Its Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation, transactions, turnaround, restructuring, and bankruptcy services. The company's Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment offers anti-corruption/anti-money laundering investigations and compliance, and data and analytics, as well as compliance, monitoring, and receivership services; cybersecurity, forensic accounting and advisory, and global risk and investigations practice; and construction solutions, dispute advisory, trial, insurance claims, health and environmental solutions, and export controls and sanctions.

