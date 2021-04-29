Bokf Na Sells 3,909 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Bokf Na cut its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 30.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,909 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $1,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 68.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other HCA Healthcare news, CMO Jonathan B. Perlin sold 38,390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.91, for a total transaction of $7,674,544.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jon M. Foster sold 5,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.90, for a total value of $1,072,729.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,838 shares in the company, valued at $4,256,226.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 191,009 shares of company stock valued at $35,662,690 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HCA opened at $198.49 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $190.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.21 and a twelve month high of $205.58. The company has a market capitalization of $66.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.79. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 2,032.72%. The business had revenue of $13.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 7.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is currently 18.29%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on HCA Healthcare from $197.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $191.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday. TheStreet raised HCA Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. HCA Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.10.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

