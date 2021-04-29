Bokf Na Sells 6,274 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Bokf Na reduced its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 22.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,085 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 6,274 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EOG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in EOG Resources by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,398,578 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $917,525,000 after buying an additional 4,194,838 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,305,574 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $264,589,000 after purchasing an additional 800,986 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 4,640,336 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $231,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276,844 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,613,452 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $230,073,000 after buying an additional 1,579,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,034,844 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $201,217,000 after acquiring an additional 210,619 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EOG opened at $74.98 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.58. The company has a market cap of $43.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -144.19 and a beta of 2.09. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.22 and a 12 month high of $77.14.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The energy exploration company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.33. EOG Resources had a positive return on equity of 5.86% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.4125 per share. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.13%.

In other EOG Resources news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 6,223 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.98, for a total transaction of $466,600.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,936,416.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Ezra Y. Yacob sold 3,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $245,147.70. Following the transaction, the president now owns 51,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,882,067. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,119 shares of company stock valued at $1,356,231 in the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EOG. MKM Partners increased their price objective on EOG Resources from $75.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Johnson Rice restated an “accumulate” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on EOG Resources from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. EOG Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.69.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

