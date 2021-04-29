Bokf Na Trims Position in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Bokf Na lowered its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Equinix were worth $1,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EQIX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Equinix by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,829,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,877,218,000 after acquiring an additional 105,526 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 2,974,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,124,631,000 after purchasing an additional 27,107 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Equinix by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,247,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,605,151,000 after buying an additional 187,174 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Equinix by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,048,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $748,713,000 after buying an additional 3,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 4th quarter worth $617,316,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Equinix from $869.00 to $861.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup reduced their price target on Equinix from $883.00 to $849.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Equinix in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $820.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Equinix from $835.00 to $856.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Equinix from $942.00 to $936.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $827.11.

In other Equinix news, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 943 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $692.69, for a total transaction of $653,206.67. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,099,135.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $667.01, for a total value of $694,357.41. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,398,592.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,836 shares of company stock worth $6,692,520. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ EQIX opened at $707.38 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Equinix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $586.73 and a fifty-two week high of $839.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $684.45 and a 200-day moving average of $711.16. The stock has a market cap of $63.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.31.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.03 by ($4.29). Equinix had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 7.58%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 21.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $2.87 per share. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Equinix’s payout ratio is 50.33%.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

