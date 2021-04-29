Bokf Na Trims Stock Position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Bokf Na lessened its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) by 17.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,619 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $1,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Bank & Trust raised its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 179.7% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $145.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $210.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.25.

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.75, for a total value of $818,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,505,132.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.82, for a total transaction of $494,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,920,808.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,696 shares of company stock valued at $8,037,730. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE BFAM opened at $155.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.15, a P/E/G ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.83. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $97.23 and a 52-week high of $182.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $167.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.79. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The company had revenue of $377.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.48 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education services, back-up care services, educational advisory services, and other workplace solutions for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

