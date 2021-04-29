BOLT Reaches Market Cap of $11.73 Million (BOLT)

BOLT (CURRENCY:BOLT) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 29th. BOLT has a total market capitalization of $11.73 million and approximately $463,478.00 worth of BOLT was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BOLT has traded down 18.2% against the U.S. dollar. One BOLT coin can currently be bought for about $0.0118 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.39 or 0.00067890 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.01 or 0.00020543 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001865 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.03 or 0.00078407 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $446.13 or 0.00832198 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $52.71 or 0.00098319 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001630 BTC.

About BOLT

BOLT is a coin. BOLT’s total supply is 995,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 991,283,100 coins. BOLT’s official message board is medium.com/bolt-global . The official website for BOLT is www.bolt-token.global . BOLT’s official Twitter account is @Bolt_Global

According to CryptoCompare, “Bolt was founded in 2017 to give underbanked/unbanked users in emerging markets access to aggregated digital information and entertainment – mobile only, data bandwidth friendly. BOLT is an existing, mobile-focused video content platform centered on delivering live (e.g. Live TV, Live Sports) and Trendy video highlights (5min in duration per clip) to emerging markets that are constrained by bandwidth. Today, there are users streaming the service on web and Android (iOS releasing soon). Bolt is currently live in Malaysia, Indonesia, Bangladesh, and Kenya via telcos and globally via Google Play and Fortumo. “

Buying and Selling BOLT

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOLT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOLT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BOLT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

