BOMB (BOMB) Price Down 23.4% This Week

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 29th. BOMB has a total market cap of $2.88 million and approximately $265,094.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BOMB has traded down 23.4% against the U.S. dollar. One BOMB coin can now be purchased for $3.17 or 0.00005941 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53,473.80 or 1.00182420 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.02 or 0.00041253 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00010982 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 54.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.45 or 0.00216286 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001266 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000921 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001870 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00005532 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOMB Profile

BOMB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BOMB’s total supply is 910,095 coins and its circulating supply is 909,307 coins. The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken . BOMB’s official Twitter account is @bombtoken . The official website for BOMB is bombtoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BOMB is a social experiment and financial case study to measure the feasibility of a deflationary currency. The rules are simple. There was originally 1,000,000 Bomb in existence.Each time a Bomb is transferred, 1% of the transaction is destroyed.There will never be newly minted Bomb.The intention is not to be used for day-to-day transactions, but rather as a decentralized hedge against traditional inflationary instruments. Through a system of immutable smart contracts and continuous destruction, BOMB is the world’s first self-destructing currency. “

Buying and Selling BOMB

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOMB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BOMB using one of the exchanges listed above.

