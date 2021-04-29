Bonk (BONK) Hits Market Cap of $1.25 Million

Bonk (CURRENCY:BONK) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 29th. During the last week, Bonk has traded down 31% against the US dollar. Bonk has a market cap of $1.25 million and approximately $56,714.00 worth of Bonk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bonk coin can now be bought for approximately $0.42 or 0.00000682 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.66 or 0.00068172 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.00 or 0.00020451 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001860 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.80 or 0.00077732 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $445.36 or 0.00828152 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.80 or 0.00098187 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001578 BTC.

Bonk Coin Profile

Bonk (CRYPTO:BONK) is a coin. Its launch date was July 8th, 2020. Bonk’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,000,000 coins. Bonk’s official message board is medium.com/@bonktoken . Bonk’s official Twitter account is @BonkToken . Bonk’s official website is bonktoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BONK is a utility token cryptocurrency that can be used to create the users' own NFT art collectibles. Creating NFT requires 1 BONK per NFT. BONK's wants users to have the best experience possible when they utilize the BONK platform. “

Bonk Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bonk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bonk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bonk using one of the exchanges listed above.

