Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Acquired by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV raised its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 52.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,445 shares during the quarter. Booking makes up approximately 0.7% of KBC Group NV’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.17% of Booking worth $166,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BKNG. CenterStar Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Booking by 100.6% in the first quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC now owns 12 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in Booking during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Booking during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on BKNG. Cowen increased their target price on Booking from $2,550.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Booking from $2,430.00 to $2,640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Booking from $1,709.00 to $2,345.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wedbush raised their price objective on Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Booking in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,630.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,291.48.

Shares of BKNG stock traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2,506.06. The company had a trading volume of 4,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,601. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2,380.21 and a 200 day moving average of $2,135.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.17. The firm has a market cap of $102.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,303.25 and a 1-year high of $2,514.99.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.28) by $3.71. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 15.68%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $23.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.