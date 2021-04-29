Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Sold by Marathon Asset Management LLP

Marathon Asset Management LLP trimmed its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 93,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,799 shares during the period. Booking comprises approximately 3.0% of Marathon Asset Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Marathon Asset Management LLP owned about 0.23% of Booking worth $216,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Alliance bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the third quarter worth approximately $217,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Booking in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $231,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Booking by 12.5% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 153 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Booking in the 3rd quarter valued at $164,000. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

BKNG traded down $1.40 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2,503.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,601. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,303.25 and a twelve month high of $2,514.99. The stock has a market cap of $102.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.45, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,380.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,135.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.28) by $3.71. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 15.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $23.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Booking from $2,229.00 to $2,710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Booking from $2,100.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Booking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,258.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 15th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Booking from $2,550.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Booking from $2,350.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,291.48.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Read More: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.