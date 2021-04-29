Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 47.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 498,681 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 457,633 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.36% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $40,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 91.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 605 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Booz Allen Hamilton currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.29.

Shares of NYSE:BAH opened at $81.79 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $81.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.49. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $68.34 and a 52 week high of $100.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.29, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 54.01%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Booz Allen Hamilton’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This is a positive change from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.54%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

