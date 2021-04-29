BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.92 Per Share

Analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) will report earnings of $0.92 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for BorgWarner’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.16 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.78. BorgWarner reported earnings of $0.77 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 19.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BorgWarner will report full year earnings of $3.97 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $4.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.44 to $5.25. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow BorgWarner.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The auto parts company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 4.11%.

BWA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on BorgWarner from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. TheStreet raised BorgWarner from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on BorgWarner from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on BorgWarner from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. BorgWarner presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.50.

In related news, VP Volker Weng sold 2,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.91, for a total transaction of $139,463.43. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BWA. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the 3rd quarter worth $287,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the 3rd quarter worth $105,000. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,215 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Fort Baker Capital Management LP raised its stake in BorgWarner by 9.6% in the third quarter. Fort Baker Capital Management LP now owns 151,312 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,862,000 after buying an additional 13,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in BorgWarner in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

BWA opened at $50.46 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market cap of $12.06 billion, a PE ratio of 28.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.76. BorgWarner has a 1 year low of $25.17 and a 1 year high of $51.88.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 16.46%.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

