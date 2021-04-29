BOScoin Trading Down 30.9% This Week (BOS)

BOScoin (CURRENCY:BOS) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 29th. One BOScoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BOScoin has a total market cap of $3.10 million and approximately $1,571.00 worth of BOScoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BOScoin has traded down 30.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0848 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000144 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000474 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0914 or 0.00000171 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000031 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000021 BTC.

BOScoin Coin Profile

BOScoin is a mFBA coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. BOScoin’s total supply is 1,248,426,475 coins and its circulating supply is 865,842,501 coins. BOScoin’s official message board is forum.boscoin.io. The Reddit community for BOScoin is /r/boscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BOScoin is boscoin.io. BOScoin’s official Twitter account is @boscoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BOScoin is a Cryptocurrency Platform that enables the development and deployment of Trust Contracts which are decidable and approachable framework for creating and executing contracts on the blockchain. BOScoin is based on a Modified Federated Byzantine Agreement algorithm which will allow for low latency transactions while being more energy efficient. BOS is the underlying value token in the platform with 500M tokens and a 5 second avg. transaction time. “

Buying and Selling BOScoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOScoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOScoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BOScoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

