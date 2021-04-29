Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH) Shares Bought by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH) by 222.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 709,616 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 489,659 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.86% of Boston Private Financial worth $5,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Boston Private Financial by 67.4% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,467 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,604 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Boston Private Financial by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,650 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Boston Private Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $103,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Private Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $154,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Private Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $162,000. 85.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:BPFH opened at $14.78 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.82. Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $15.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 28.98 and a beta of 1.16.

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.06). Boston Private Financial had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 11.43%. On average, research analysts expect that Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Boston Private Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Boston Private Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Boston Private Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Boston Private Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.75.

About Boston Private Financial

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Private Banking, Wealth Management and Trust, and Affiliate Partners. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings and NOW accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

