Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Price Target Raised to $49.00

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $44.00 to $49.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.76% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet cut shares of Boston Scientific from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.35.

Shares of BSX stock opened at $44.24 on Thursday. Boston Scientific has a 52-week low of $32.99 and a 52-week high of $44.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market cap of $62.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.51 and a 200-day moving average of $37.21.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 36.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Boston Scientific will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Boston Scientific news, SVP Scott Olson sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total value of $27,027.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,906.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 9,676 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $387,040.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,562,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,626 shares of company stock valued at $2,174,468. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 714 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 7,050.0% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 715 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

