Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Price Target Raised to $50.00

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Truist from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.38% from the stock’s current price.

BSX has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.61.

Shares of NYSE BSX traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $44.10. 8,807,420 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,452,512. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87. Boston Scientific has a 12 month low of $32.99 and a 12 month high of $44.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 36.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Scott Olson sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total transaction of $27,027.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,906.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 48,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.98, for a total value of $2,130,347.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 187,597 shares in the company, valued at $8,250,516.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 104,065 shares of company stock valued at $4,304,815 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSX. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its position in Boston Scientific by 9.6% in the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 27,513 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 2,419 shares in the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 3.5% in the first quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 250,876 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,696,000 after acquiring an additional 8,582 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC raised its position in Boston Scientific by 11.8% during the first quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 13,542 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 355,886 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $13,755,000 after purchasing an additional 12,108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

