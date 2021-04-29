Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) PT Raised to $45.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 1.72% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boston Scientific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Boston Scientific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.41.

Shares of NYSE:BSX opened at $44.24 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87. Boston Scientific has a one year low of $32.99 and a one year high of $44.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 36.59% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Boston Scientific will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 11,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $430,046.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 9,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $387,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,562,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,626 shares of company stock valued at $2,174,468. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 59.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,173 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 4,175 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 328,930 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $12,713,000 after buying an additional 91,916 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 18,687 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 5,181 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 11,616 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 574,970 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $22,275,000 after purchasing an additional 33,345 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

