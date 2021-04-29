Bottos Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $58,448.00 (BTO)

Bottos (CURRENCY:BTO) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 29th. During the last week, Bottos has traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bottos has a total market cap of $1.79 million and approximately $58,448.00 worth of Bottos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bottos coin can currently be purchased for $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bottos alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.07 or 0.00067643 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.86 or 0.00020369 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001876 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.15 or 0.00077166 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $438.96 or 0.00823216 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.26 or 0.00098003 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001651 BTC.

About Bottos

Bottos is a coin. Bottos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 546,000,153 coins. Bottos’ official Twitter account is @bottos_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bottos’ official message board is medium.com/bottos . Bottos’ official website is www.bottos.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bottos is an Ethereum-based AI data sharing network. BTO is an ERC20 token powering Bottos' network. “

Bottos Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bottos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bottos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bottos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bottos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bottos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.