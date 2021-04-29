botXcoin (BOTX) Price Hits $0.24 on Exchanges

botXcoin (CURRENCY:BOTX) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 29th. During the last seven days, botXcoin has traded up 97.4% against the US dollar. One botXcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00000446 BTC on exchanges. botXcoin has a market cap of $389.75 million and $339,317.00 worth of botXcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get botXcoin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.26 or 0.00067714 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.94 or 0.00020418 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001867 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.39 or 0.00079144 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $439.61 or 0.00820838 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.48 or 0.00097997 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001630 BTC.

About botXcoin

botXcoin is a coin. Its launch date was February 10th, 2019. botXcoin’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,632,102,305 coins. The official website for botXcoin is botxcoin.com . botXcoin’s official Twitter account is @botxofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . botXcoin’s official message board is botxcoin.com/category/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “botXcoin is a future token for financial freedom that provides a functional token for using our profitable trading robot in all cryptocurrency exchange all over the world. The goal of this project is to utilize a trading robot (BOTX App) and build a multi-cryptocurrency trading exchange (BOTXPRO). “

botXcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as botXcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire botXcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase botXcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for botXcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for botXcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.