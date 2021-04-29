Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) Declares Annual Dividend of $0.27

Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) declared an annual dividend on Tuesday, April 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.265 per share on Friday, May 21st. This represents a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th.

Shares of BOUYF stock opened at $41.56 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Bouygues has a 12 month low of $26.43 and a 12 month high of $42.85. The firm has a market cap of $78.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.88.

Get Bouygues alerts:

Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter. Bouygues had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 5.56%. The company had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.08 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Bouygues will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BOUYF shares. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bouygues in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Bouygues in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Bouygues in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

About Bouygues

Bouygues SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction, telecom, and media sectors in France and internationally. The company designs, builds, renovates, operates, and deconstructs building, infrastructure, and industrial projects; develops urban planning, residential, and commercial projects; constructs and maintains roads and motorways, airport runways, ports, industrial logistics and commercial hubs, urban roads and amenities, external works, reserved-lane public transport facilities, leisure facilities, and environmental amenities, as well as undertakes civil engineering activities; produces and recycles construction materials; and distributes bitumen.

See Also: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for Bouygues Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bouygues and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.