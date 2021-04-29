BOX Token (BOX) Price Reaches $0.0725 on Exchanges

BOX Token (CURRENCY:BOX) traded up 13.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 29th. BOX Token has a market capitalization of $7.23 million and $548.00 worth of BOX Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BOX Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0725 or 0.00000136 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BOX Token has traded 78.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00013526 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $193.34 or 0.00363533 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001888 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00005899 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000020 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BOX Token Coin Profile

BOX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on May 16th, 2018. BOX Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,776,753 coins. The Reddit community for BOX Token is /r/boxla888 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BOX Token is box.la . BOX Token’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . BOX Token’s official message board is medium.com/@boxla888

According to CryptoCompare, “ContentBox is a digital content platform. Through a decentralised ecosystem, ContentBox aims to provide valuable features to its users with shared content, shared user pool and unified payout method. The platform allows various types of users (creators, consumers, advertisers, distributors) to collaborate, innovate, build, engage and transact with digital content playing ContentBox terms within the network. ContentBox’s payout system will allow them to get rewards every time their content is consumed, motivating them to create more diverse and higher quality content. BOX is the issued token by ContextBox. It's an Ethereum-based (ERC20) token used as a medium of exchange for content, streaming, and advertising. “

BOX Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOX Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOX Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BOX Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

