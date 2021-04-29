Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) PT Raised to $275.00

Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at CIBC from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 47.27% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on BYDGF. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Boyd Group Services from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Boyd Group Services from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Desjardins lifted their price objective on Boyd Group Services from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Boyd Group Services from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Boyd Group Services from $250.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Boyd Group Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.00.

Get Boyd Group Services alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS BYDGF traded up $2.51 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $186.73. The stock had a trading volume of 31 shares, compared to its average volume of 722. Boyd Group Services has a 1-year low of $134.36 and a 1-year high of $187.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $179.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.46.

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in the United States and Canada. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Group Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Group Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.