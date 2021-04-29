BP p.l.c. (LON:BP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

BP p.l.c. (LON:BP) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 363.08 ($4.74).

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.57) target price on shares of BP in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.92) price objective on shares of BP in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on BP in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a GBX 270 ($3.53) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.66) price objective on shares of BP in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Thursday, April 1st.

BP opened at GBX 304.50 ($3.98) on Thursday. BP has a 52-week low of GBX 188.52 ($2.46) and a 52-week high of GBX 508.70 ($6.65). The firm has a market capitalization of £61.96 billion and a PE ratio of -4.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.74, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 302.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 260.14.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. BP’s dividend payout ratio is currently -20.72%.

In other news, insider Tushar Morzaria purchased 15,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 300 ($3.92) per share, for a total transaction of £47,088 ($61,520.77). Also, insider Bernard Looney purchased 120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 260 ($3.40) per share, with a total value of £312 ($407.63). In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 15,913 shares of company stock worth $4,770,555.

BP PLC engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power, and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

