BP p.l.c. (LON:BP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

BP p.l.c. (LON:BP) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 363.08 ($4.74).
Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.57) target price on shares of BP in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.92) price objective on shares of BP in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on BP in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a GBX 270 ($3.53) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.66) price objective on shares of BP in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Thursday, April 1st.
BP opened at GBX 304.50 ($3.98) on Thursday. BP has a 52-week low of GBX 188.52 ($2.46) and a 52-week high of GBX 508.70 ($6.65). The firm has a market capitalization of £61.96 billion and a PE ratio of -4.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.74, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 302.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 260.14.
In other news, insider Tushar Morzaria purchased 15,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 300 ($3.92) per share, for a total transaction of £47,088 ($61,520.77). Also, insider Bernard Looney purchased 120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 260 ($3.40) per share, with a total value of £312 ($407.63). In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 15,913 shares of company stock worth $4,770,555.
About BP
BP PLC engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power, and natural gas liquids (NGLs).
