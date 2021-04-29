BP p.l.c. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $2.91 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:BP)

BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of BP in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Romeo now anticipates that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings per share of $2.91 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.85. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for BP’s FY2023 earnings at $3.17 EPS.

BP (NYSE:BP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.35. BP had a negative return on equity of 3.64% and a negative net margin of 10.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on BP. Raymond James raised their price target on BP from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank raised BP from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley downgraded BP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, HSBC raised BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.24.

Shares of BP opened at $25.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.99, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.07. BP has a 52 week low of $14.74 and a 52 week high of $28.57.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.03%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in BP in the third quarter valued at $5,316,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BP during the 3rd quarter worth about $92,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in shares of BP by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 433,655 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $8,899,000 after purchasing an additional 5,679 shares in the last quarter. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BP during the 4th quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Stolper Co boosted its position in shares of BP by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Stolper Co now owns 117,385 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 14,779 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.91% of the company’s stock.

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen, and carbon capture, usage and storage.

