Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Acquires 4,905 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 172,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,905 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $29,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. increased its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 58,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,294,000 after buying an additional 8,730 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 117,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,704,000 after purchasing an additional 4,103 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Crown Castle International by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,266,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Crown Castle International by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 184,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,341,000 after buying an additional 5,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Crown Castle International by 25.2% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 399,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,722,000 after buying an additional 80,271 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $205.00 target price (up previously from $170.00) on shares of Crown Castle International in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Crown Castle International from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Crown Castle International from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Crown Castle International from $193.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.57.

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $164.15 per share, with a total value of $328,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $670,716.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Daniel K. Schlanger sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.73, for a total value of $753,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,180,642.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders acquired 7,780 shares of company stock worth $1,253,828 and sold 14,796 shares worth $2,270,261. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Crown Castle International stock traded up $2.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $187.54. 38,362 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,187,034. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 1 year low of $146.15 and a 1 year high of $188.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.74, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.35.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is 93.50%.

Crown Castle International Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

