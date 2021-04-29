Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Acquires New Stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 145,982 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,380,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT owned about 0.06% of International Flavors & Fragrances at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 106.7% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 310 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 236.3% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 343 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 358 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the first quarter worth $68,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 536 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.35% of the company’s stock.

IFF has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Berenberg Bank upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $139.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.90.

IFF traded down $0.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching $143.35. The stock had a trading volume of 36,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,833,371. The stock has a market cap of $35.67 billion, a PE ratio of 43.05, a PEG ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.82. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a one year low of $99.54 and a one year high of $145.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $139.54 and a 200-day moving average of $123.31.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 7.44%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.92%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

