Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Boosts Stock Position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its position in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 101.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 371,360 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 186,878 shares during the period. Canadian National Railway makes up approximately 1.1% of Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT owned approximately 0.05% of Canadian National Railway worth $43,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,997 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 388 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 1.9% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,592 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 70.9% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 258 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,891 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. 54.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CNI shares. Barclays raised shares of Canadian National Railway from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Desjardins dropped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $148.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.65.

Canadian National Railway stock traded down $0.43 on Thursday, reaching $108.56. 32,020 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,072,366. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $115.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.36. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of $77.20 and a twelve month high of $119.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $77.07 billion, a PE ratio of 30.73, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.83.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 19.55%. The business’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be paid a $0.4964 dividend. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.00%.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

