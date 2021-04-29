Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Buys 602 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,391 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $8,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 13,645 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,042,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,007 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,713,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 362 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, Viking Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin stock traded up $6.80 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $379.74. The company had a trading volume of 26,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,855,563. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $369.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $357.61. The firm has a market cap of $105.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $319.81 and a 12-month high of $417.62.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 173.43% and a net margin of 10.18%. The business had revenue of $16.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.38%.

In other news, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.95, for a total transaction of $2,549,717.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 5,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.84, for a total value of $2,075,039.04. Insiders have sold 15,707 shares of company stock worth $5,925,208 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird cut Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $420.00 to $368.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $427.11.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

