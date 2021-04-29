Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Buys 6,521 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 252,065 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,521 shares during the quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $27,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Hoey Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 3,756 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 39,278 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,202,000 after buying an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 15,818 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after buying an additional 3,035 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,397 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 115,593 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $12,366,000 after buying an additional 3,360 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $2.09 on Thursday, hitting $114.49. The stock had a trading volume of 431,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,426,335. The business’s fifty day moving average is $111.63 and its 200 day moving average is $102.78. The company has a market cap of $134.79 billion, a PE ratio of 148.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $70.65 and a 52 week high of $118.98.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 153.85%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Starbucks from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Starbucks from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Starbucks from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Starbucks in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.92.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total value of $18,881,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 515,934 shares in the company, valued at $57,304,789.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total value of $9,076,893.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,640,097.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 406,184 shares of company stock worth $44,685,798 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

