Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Buys 9,995 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 305,455 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,995 shares during the quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $38,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Agricole S A lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 4,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 205 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the third quarter worth $28,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 135.8% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 257 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the third quarter worth $33,000. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TMUS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $133.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.48.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS traded up $0.87 on Thursday, hitting $132.95. The company had a trading volume of 51,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,496,403. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.81 and a 1-year high of $135.54. The stock has a market cap of $165.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $128.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The firm had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 17,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total transaction of $2,288,176.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 445,264 shares in the company, valued at $57,888,772.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.67, for a total transaction of $4,866,800.00. Insiders sold 93,200 shares of company stock worth $11,731,760 over the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

