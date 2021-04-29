Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Decreases Stock Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT reduced its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 326,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,092 shares during the quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT owned approximately 0.12% of McCormick & Company, Incorporated worth $29,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKC. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC increased its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 212.0% in the fourth quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 75.1% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. 37.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.08.

NYSE:MKC traded up $1.39 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $90.71. 11,195 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,375,269. The firm has a market cap of $24.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.56, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.44. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $76.42 and a 52 week high of $105.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 13.75%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 9th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.94%.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

