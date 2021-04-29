Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Grows Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 193,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,199 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $10,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Country Trust Bank increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.5% in the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 747,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,887,000 after purchasing an additional 52,096 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 68,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,409,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 43,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,889 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 7,753 shares during the period. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 101,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,287,000 after purchasing an additional 4,103 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of VWO traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $53.50. 347,688 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,050,563. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $34.84 and a 52 week high of $56.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.72.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Further Reading: Fiduciary

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.