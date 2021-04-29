Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Grows Position in Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its holdings in Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) by 18.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 427,210 shares of the software’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,791 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT owned approximately 0.57% of Altair Engineering worth $26,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,285,163 shares of the software’s stock valued at $249,312,000 after purchasing an additional 113,581 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,311,234 shares of the software’s stock valued at $144,614,000 after purchasing an additional 30,415 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 111.2% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 640,241 shares of the software’s stock valued at $37,249,000 after purchasing an additional 337,160 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 284,338 shares of the software’s stock valued at $16,543,000 after purchasing an additional 9,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 249,161 shares of the software’s stock valued at $14,496,000 after purchasing an additional 5,880 shares during the last quarter. 54.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Altair Engineering from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Altair Engineering from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Altair Engineering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.50.

ALTR traded down $0.90 on Thursday, hitting $67.10. 6,320 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 295,259. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.41. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.28 and a 12 month high of $68.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of -340.00 and a beta of 1.53.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The software reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.27. Altair Engineering had a positive return on equity of 1.10% and a negative net margin of 3.08%. The business had revenue of $133.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.54 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Altair Engineering Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Altair Engineering news, CFO Howard N. Morof sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.51, for a total value of $254,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total value of $4,421,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 271,240 shares of company stock valued at $17,219,167. Company insiders own 29.27% of the company’s stock.

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. Its software segment includes solvers and optimization technology products, high-performance computing software applications and hardware products, modeling and visualization tools, data analytics and analysis products, and IoT platform and analytics tools, as well as support and complementary software products.

