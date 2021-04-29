Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Has $25.74 Million Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT reduced its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 707,224 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 30,389 shares during the quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $25,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENB. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Enbridge by 133.2% during the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 884 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Enbridge stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $38.49. The company had a trading volume of 121,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,664,551. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $77.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.45. Enbridge Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.97 and a 1-year high of $38.29.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $7.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.04 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 8.50%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

ENB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Enbridge from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Enbridge from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Enbridge from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on shares of Enbridge from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

