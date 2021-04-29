Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Has $29.28 Million Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lessened its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 822,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 75,109 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT owned about 0.11% of Weyerhaeuser worth $29,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 64.8% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 117.6% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson upped their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $29.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Raymond James upgraded Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.38.

NYSE:WY traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $39.38. The stock had a trading volume of 192,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,576,661. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.59 and its 200 day moving average is $32.95. Weyerhaeuser has a fifty-two week low of $16.05 and a fifty-two week high of $40.12. The stock has a market cap of $29.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.95 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.01). Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 4.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is currently 174.36%.

In other Weyerhaeuser news, CFO Russell S. Hagen sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total transaction of $770,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

