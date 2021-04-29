Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Has $51.04 Million Stock Position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 882,857 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,062 shares during the quarter. Agnico Eagle Mines makes up about 1.3% of Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT owned about 0.36% of Agnico Eagle Mines worth $51,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,401,000. Cutler Capital Management LLC increased its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 196.8% in the 1st quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 66,030 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,817,000 after acquiring an additional 43,780 shares during the period. KLCM Advisors Inc. increased its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 22,700 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC increased its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 8,860 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co increased its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 7,500 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.33.

NYSE AEM traded down $1.86 on Thursday, hitting $63.23. 58,726 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,362,651. The company has a market cap of $15.40 billion, a PE ratio of 24.75, a PEG ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 0.63. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 12 month low of $54.66 and a 12 month high of $89.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.13 and a 200-day moving average of $68.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The mining company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 21.54% and a return on equity of 7.22%. The firm had revenue of $928.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $944.08 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.32%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

