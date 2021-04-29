Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Has $77.87 Million Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT decreased its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 208,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,505 shares during the period. Deere & Company accounts for approximately 2.0% of Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT owned approximately 0.07% of Deere & Company worth $77,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,066,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,398,918,000 after acquiring an additional 292,485 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,441,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,464,031,000 after purchasing an additional 253,994 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,701,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,265,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289,219 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $1,006,240,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,714,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $999,509,000 after purchasing an additional 22,735 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $343.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Vertical Research started coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price target for the company. Argus boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $280.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $360.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $327.95.

Shares of NYSE DE traded down $6.41 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $373.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,747,833. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.24. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $117.85 and a fifty-two week high of $392.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $373.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $302.08. The company has a market cap of $117.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $1.70. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 41.43%.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

