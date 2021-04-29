Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Increases Stock Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,062 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $12,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northstar Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 1,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Courier Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on APD. Bank of America upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $325.00 to $277.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Cowen initiated coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock. Societe Generale upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Air Products and Chemicals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.00.

Shares of NYSE:APD traded up $1.78 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $291.37. 7,162 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,146,125. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $281.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $276.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.43. The stock has a market cap of $64.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $218.87 and a fifty-two week high of $327.89.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 21.30% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

