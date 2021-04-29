Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Increases Stock Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 31.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,459 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,605 shares during the quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $16,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chapman Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Chapman Investment Management LLC now owns 20,140 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,267,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Tran Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Tran Capital Management L.P. now owns 232,734 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $49,309,000 after buying an additional 55,941 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 825,018 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $174,796,000 after buying an additional 63,143 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Viking Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CRM. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Macquarie upped their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $252.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Nord/LB downgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $232.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $315.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.06.

In related news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 605 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.04, for a total transaction of $141,594.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,280,516.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.70, for a total transaction of $1,198,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,282,707.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 171,036 shares of company stock valued at $39,064,889 in the last three months. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CRM traded down $3.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $233.53. 115,892 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,922,142. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $155.08 and a 12-month high of $284.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $220.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $231.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.08 billion, a PE ratio of 61.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 billion. Research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

