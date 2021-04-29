Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Purchases 12,117 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 276,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,117 shares during the quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $32,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Endowment Management LP increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 125.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Endowment Management LP now owns 108,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,380,000 after acquiring an additional 60,417 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in Fiserv by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 6,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Night Owl Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Night Owl Capital Management LLC now owns 239,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,285,000 after acquiring an additional 33,661 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 100,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 48,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,575,000 after acquiring an additional 4,128 shares during the period. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fiserv alerts:

In other Fiserv news, Director Denis Oleary purchased 9,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $110.99 per share, with a total value of $1,010,009.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 74,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,266,313.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.94, for a total transaction of $2,498,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 234,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,330,414.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on FISV shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 19th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fiserv has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV traded down $2.00 on Thursday, hitting $121.42. The company had a trading volume of 152,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,462,398. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.35. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.15 and a 1 year high of $127.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Fiserv had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

Read More: Hold Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.