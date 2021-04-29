Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Purchases 16,619 Shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its position in shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 438,476 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,619 shares during the quarter. Nestlé comprises approximately 1.2% of Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $48,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Nestlé by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,182,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,290,000 after buying an additional 143,135 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its position in Nestlé by 6.2% in the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 664,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,352,000 after buying an additional 38,528 shares during the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its position in Nestlé by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 895,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,475,000 after buying an additional 18,401 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB bought a new stake in Nestlé in the fourth quarter worth $1,702,000. Finally, Palladium Partners LLC bought a new stake in Nestlé in the fourth quarter worth $1,550,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Nestlé from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nestlé from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nestlé presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.00.

Shares of Nestlé stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting $118.97. 437,455 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 498,843. The firm has a market cap of $342.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Nestlé S.A. has a 52-week low of $103.18 and a 52-week high of $122.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.67.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of $3.0658 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.62%. Nestlé’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.11%.

NestlÃ© SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and NestlÃ© Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the NestlÃ© Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

