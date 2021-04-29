Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Purchases 186,246 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 1,028.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 204,360 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 186,246 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $24,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Medtronic by 335.2% in the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 235 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on MDT shares. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.30.

Medtronic stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $131.47. 31,410 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,651,296. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $87.68 and a one year high of $131.79. The stock has a market cap of $177.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $121.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.58.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.14. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The business had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 50.54%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

