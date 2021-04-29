Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Purchases 192,611 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 66.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 483,883 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 192,611 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT owned 0.09% of Sysco worth $38,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summitry LLC raised its position in shares of Sysco by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 50,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,731,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Sysco by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 93,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,943,000 after acquiring an additional 30,745 shares in the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sysco by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 2,505,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,029,000 after acquiring an additional 270,101 shares in the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. raised its position in shares of Sysco by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 574,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,653,000 after acquiring an additional 10,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waycross Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sysco in the 4th quarter worth $2,693,000. 81.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sysco alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on SYY shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Sysco from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.22.

Shares of SYY stock traded up $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $83.38. The company had a trading volume of 24,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,268,076. The firm has a market cap of $42.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,188.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38. Sysco Co. has a twelve month low of $44.17 and a twelve month high of $84.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.53.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.17). Sysco had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 39.64%. The firm had revenue of $11.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. Sysco’s revenue was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 89.55%.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

Featured Article: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.