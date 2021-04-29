Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Purchases 1,990 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,550 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,990 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $19,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in Constellation Brands by 686.7% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in Constellation Brands by 3,150.0% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 71.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $220.00 to $244.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $276.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Argus boosted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $230.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.90.

Constellation Brands stock traded up $2.95 during trading on Thursday, hitting $240.85. The stock had a trading volume of 14,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,175,292. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.53 and a 1 year high of $243.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $232.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $215.33. The stock has a market cap of $46.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.27. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 21.63%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.18 earnings per share. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. This is an increase from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.20%.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing and distribution of beer, wine and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine and dessert wine-and across all price points.

Further Reading: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.