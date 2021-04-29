Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Purchases 27,652 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 509,546 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,652 shares during the quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT owned 36.40% of ConocoPhillips worth $26,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 5,301 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 11,926 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 16,827 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 22,590 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Group lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 15,983 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:COP traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $53.13. The stock had a trading volume of 269,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,575,234. The firm has a market cap of $74.38 million, a PE ratio of -47.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $27.53 and a twelve month high of $61.14.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The energy producer reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.06. ConocoPhillips had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 47.91%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on COP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Mizuho upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ConocoPhillips presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.92.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

