Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Purchases 5,620 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,094 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,620 shares during the quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $11,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DHI. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter valued at about $239,480,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,742,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in D.R. Horton by 85.2% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 816,894 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,300,000 after acquiring an additional 375,846 shares during the last quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP bought a new position in D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,215,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in D.R. Horton by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,907,033 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $131,433,000 after acquiring an additional 275,803 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DHI shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $87.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. D.R. Horton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.41.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.90, for a total value of $37,222.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,385. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 5,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total value of $426,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $882,172.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 14,419 shares of company stock valued at $1,201,796. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

DHI stock traded up $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $99.93. 75,689 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,214,087. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a one year low of $43.82 and a one year high of $102.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 6.70 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The company has a market cap of $36.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.93.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.35. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 11.69%. The company had revenue of $6.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 12.99%.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

Featured Article: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.