Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Reduces Stock Position in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT reduced its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,389 shares during the quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT owned about 0.44% of RBC Bearings worth $21,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,200,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $214,943,000 after buying an additional 45,025 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 778,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $153,120,000 after buying an additional 10,432 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 712,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,615,000 after buying an additional 207,901 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,860,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in RBC Bearings by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 197,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,305,000 after acquiring an additional 2,365 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROLL traded up $0.66 during trading on Thursday, reaching $202.18. The company had a trading volume of 622 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,350. The company has a fifty day moving average of $196.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $176.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.87 and a beta of 1.41. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 12 month low of $103.09 and a 12 month high of $206.64. The company has a current ratio of 7.47, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $145.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.22 million. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 21,808 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.94, for a total transaction of $4,382,099.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Robert M. Sullivan sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total transaction of $506,800.00. Insiders sold a total of 72,242 shares of company stock worth $13,815,744 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist upped their target price on shares of RBC Bearings from $118.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of RBC Bearings in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $194.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.50.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

