Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Sells 1,060 Shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT cut its position in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,522 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 1,060 shares during the quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $10,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Xilinx by 0.5% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 39,046 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $4,838,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Xilinx by 44.4% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 124,485 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $15,424,000 after purchasing an additional 38,255 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Xilinx by 24.0% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,015 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Xilinx by 2.1% during the first quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 28,207 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $3,495,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its holdings in Xilinx by 1.2% in the first quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 18,334 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $2,271,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Xilinx alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Cowen boosted their target price on Xilinx from $120.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Argus downgraded Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.47.

Shares of NASDAQ:XLNX traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $131.33. 58,283 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,691,391. The company has a market cap of $32.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.50. Xilinx, Inc. has a one year low of $80.45 and a one year high of $154.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $126.48 and a 200 day moving average of $132.90.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $803.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $776.28 million. Xilinx had a return on equity of 30.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 5,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.34, for a total transaction of $763,236.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,988 shares in the company, valued at $1,270,363.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sumeet Gagneja sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total value of $122,068.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,826.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Xilinx Profile

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

See Also: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Xilinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xilinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.