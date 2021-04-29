Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Sells 1,190 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT reduced its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 173,076 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,190 shares during the quarter. Stryker makes up about 1.1% of Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Stryker were worth $42,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Stryker by 3.1% during the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 13,618 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,317,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Stryker by 0.5% during the first quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 92,122 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $22,439,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Stryker by 11.0% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 347,671 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $84,686,000 after buying an additional 34,345 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Stryker during the first quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Caliber Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 12.1% in the first quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,391 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Stryker alerts:

SYK has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $245.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $264.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Stryker from $278.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.96.

NYSE:SYK traded up $3.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $262.75. The company had a trading volume of 10,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,200,461. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $171.75 and a 1 year high of $268.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.50, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $246.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $237.13.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.06). Stryker had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 12.35%. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.51%.

In related news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total value of $492,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,321 shares in the company, valued at $3,031,089.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

Featured Article: Golden Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.