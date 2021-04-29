Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Sells 2,910 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT reduced its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 521,275 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,910 shares during the period. Danaher accounts for about 3.0% of Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT owned about 0.07% of Danaher worth $117,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 6,084 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,596 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 8,401 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,977 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 2.7% in the first quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 1,790 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

In other Danaher news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 3,092 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $790,902.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,913,375.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 17,169 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.76, for a total transaction of $4,442,650.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,844,519.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,698 shares of company stock valued at $6,808,687. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on DHR shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $249.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.63.

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded down $2.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $256.36. The company had a trading volume of 34,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,630,283. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $230.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $229.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.31, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $155.61 and a one year high of $260.37.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.12 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The business’s revenue was up 58.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 19.00%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

Further Reading: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.